Tokyo shares fall on US stimulus reduction speculation

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares ended lower on Thursday after minutes from the US Federal Reserve's July meeting hinted it may scale back stimulus this year, pushing down Wall Street shares.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 1.10 percent, or 304.74 points, to 27,281.17 Yen, while the broader Topix index fell 1.39 percent, or 26.78 points, to 1,897.19 yen.