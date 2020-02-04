UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Fall On Virus Worries

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:00 AM

Tokyo shares fall on virus worries

Tokyo, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks dropped on Tuesday as the Chinese market plunged after investors returned from an extended holiday during which the new coronavirus outbreak drove down the global market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 1.01 percent or 233.24 points to 22,971.94, while the broader Topix index fell 0.70 percent, or 11.78 points, at 1,672.66.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

