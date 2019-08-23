(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares were treading water Friday as investors awaited a key address by the US Federal Reserve chair, who has come under pressure from the White House to cut rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell marginally, slipping 0.01 percent or 2.41 points to 20,625.60 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.08 percent or 1.13 points to 1,499.19.