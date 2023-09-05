Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Flat At Open

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo shares flat at open

Tokyo, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks moved in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors looked for fresh clues after the US market was closed for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened higher, dipped 0.11 percent, or 34.82 points, to 32,904.36, while the broader Topix index slid 0.12 percent, or 2.91 points, to 2,370.82.

"The Japanese market is expected to start on a light note due to the lack of clues with the US markets closed," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

European stocks slid Monday in the absence of direction from the United States, as a positive lead from Asia on Chinese stimulus measures petered out.

Japan's household spending in July dived a real 5.0 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since the start of 2021, official data showed before the opening bell.

In Tokyo, the Dollar traded at 146.55 yen, up from 146.45 Yen in London and 146.15 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

Among major shares, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.41 percent to 33,700 yen, while Sony Group lost 0.44 percent to 12,460 yen.

Nissan dropped 1.19 percent to 632.4 yen while Toyota slipped 0.37 percent to 2,588 yen.

SoftBank Group advanced 0.28 percent to 6,433 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar China London Tokyo Lead United States July Stocks Market From Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space a ..

Return of Sultan AlNeyadi...an exceptional space achievement: Abdullah bin Zayed

8 hours ago
 Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource manageme ..

Amb. Masood Khan discusses water resource management with US lawmaker

9 hours ago
 Governor for provision of basic facilities to peop ..

Governor for provision of basic facilities to people at doorsteps

9 hours ago
 Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

Defence Day to be observed with zeal: Achkzai

9 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate childr ..

Shaheen Afridi appeals parents to vaccinate children against Polio

9 hours ago
 Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggressio ..

Pakistani nation, Army frustrated Indian aggression in 1965 war with full vigor: ..

9 hours ago
AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emir ..

AlNeyadi achieved inspiring journey for every Emirati and Arab: Ajman Ruler

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

9 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Wat ..

Saudi Arabia announces establishment of Global Water Organisation

9 hours ago
 UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict re ..

UN urgently seeks $1 bln aid for Sudan conflict refugees

10 hours ago
 RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince ..

RAK Ruler condoles Saudi King on passing of Prince Jalawi bin Abdullah

10 hours ago
 "We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir ..

"We are united for country's betterment": Jahangir Tareen

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous