Tokyo shares flat at open

Tokyo, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks moved in a narrow range on Tuesday as investors looked for fresh clues after the US market was closed for a holiday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which opened higher, dipped 0.11 percent, or 34.82 points, to 32,904.36, while the broader Topix index slid 0.12 percent, or 2.91 points, to 2,370.82.

"The Japanese market is expected to start on a light note due to the lack of clues with the US markets closed," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

European stocks slid Monday in the absence of direction from the United States, as a positive lead from Asia on Chinese stimulus measures petered out.

Japan's household spending in July dived a real 5.0 percent year-on-year, the biggest drop since the start of 2021, official data showed before the opening bell.

In Tokyo, the Dollar traded at 146.55 yen, up from 146.45 Yen in London and 146.15 yen in Tokyo on Monday.

Among major shares, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.41 percent to 33,700 yen, while Sony Group lost 0.44 percent to 12,460 yen.

Nissan dropped 1.19 percent to 632.4 yen while Toyota slipped 0.37 percent to 2,588 yen.

SoftBank Group advanced 0.28 percent to 6,433 yen.