Tokyo shares gain on global optimism, shrug off weak Japan GDP

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Monday following Wall Street gains, as investors shrugged off data showing a worse-than-expected quarterly contraction of Japan's economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.56 percent, or 166.83 points, to 29,776.80, while the broader Topix index added 0.39 percent, or 7.92 points, to 2,048.52.