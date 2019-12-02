UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Gain On Improving China Data

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo shares gain on improving China data

Tokyo, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks ended higher on Monday after weekend data showed China's November factory activity had rebounded for the first time in seven months despite uncertainty over US-China trade talks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 1.01 percent, or 235.59 points, to 23,529.50, while the broader Topix index rose 0.89 percent, or 15.13 points, to 1,714.49.

