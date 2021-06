Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index gave up earlier gains and ended lower Wednesday despite a second straight day of gains on Wall Street, as worries over US rate policy eased.

The benchmark index ended down 0.03 percent or 9.24 points at 28,874.89 while the broader Topix index lost 0.53 percent or 10.39 points at 1,949.14.