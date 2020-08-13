UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Jump On Recovery Hopes

Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo shares jump on recovery hopes

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares jumped Thursday after overnight surges on major markets, including Wall Street, triggered by increasing hopes for economic recovery that drove up broad Asian shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index soared 405.65 points or 1.78 percent to 23,249.61 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 18.62 points or 1.16 percent to 1,624.15.

