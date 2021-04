(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors searched for new cues amid sustained optimism about US economic growth as vaccinations against the coronavirus continue.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.32 percent, or 95.93 points, to 29,587.44, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.29 percent, or 5.61 points, to 1,955.26.