Tokyo Shares Open Down Over Caution On US Rate Hikes

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo shares open down over caution on US rate hikes

Tokyo, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on continued worries about the US rate hike campaign to fight inflation, which has driven down global shares.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.79 percent, or 216.29 points, to 27,095.01 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gave up 0.82 percent, or 15.71 points, to 1,906.76.

The soft opening came after Wall Street fell on rekindled worries about the scale and speed of US rate hikes.

All eyes are on fresh US employment data, due later in the day, that may provide new clues over how the Federal Reserve will move on future rate hikes.

Global investors have sold shares on the belief that US rate hikes may cause a recession, a prospect that officials say should not hinder continued rises to avoid long-term economic suffering.

The Dow dropped 1.2 percent while the Nasdaq lost 0.7 percent.

"The Tokyo market today was seen starting down on the back of overnight falls of US shares," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

