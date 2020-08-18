UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Open Flat

Tue 18th August 2020

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares opened flat Tuesday as investors sat on their hands awaiting the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 0.04 percent or 10.12 points to 23,086.63 in early trade. The broader Topix index eased 0.11 percent, or 1.83 points, to 1,607.99.

"We expect today's market to lack a sense of direction. Thin trade is expected for Tokyo shares until the US Fed releases the minutes" on Wednesday, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

"Investors will likely shop for bargains among small- to medium-size shares," the brokerage said.

SBI Securities added: "High-tech shares may benefit after the Nasdaq rose (to another record finish at 11,129.73, up 1.0 percent).

" US and European shares mostly advanced overnight despite lingering concerns over US-China trade woes, while investors kept their eyes on the political stalemate over a new stimulus package aimed at lifting the US economy.

The Dow closed down 0.3 percent at 27,844.91 while the S&P 500 also lost 0.3 percent to 3,381.99.

In Tokyo, game giant Nintendo rose 0.48 percent to 51,800. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to produce semiconductors, added 1.75 percent to 29,150.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu, which has benefited from robust demand in the Chinese market, fell 1.01 percent to 2,215 Yen. Industrial robot maker Fanuc, which also sees China as its key market, gave up 0.36 percent to 19,290.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.80 percent to 424.4.

