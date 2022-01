Tokyo, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, rebounding from sharp falls in the previous session on speculations about a US monetary policy shift.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.76 percent or 216.76 points to 28,704.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.57 percent or 11.36 points to 2,008.37.