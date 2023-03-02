UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

March 02, 2023

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, Japan, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday despite overnight falls of US tech shares, with investors keeping a firm eye on US inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.19 percent, or 50.93 points, to 27,567.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.18 percent, or 3.54 points, to 2,001.35.

The moderate start came after the tech-rich Nasdaq ended lower overnight, and the Dow managed to gain just 0.016 percent after a choppy session.

Renewed hopes for the Chinese economy supported the global market after strong manufacturing data boosted Chinese shares and the Yuan, analysts said.

"Global stock market turmoil might not be here to stay," Edward Moya of Oanda said in a note.

"Chinese stocks might get a boost as earnings season heats up, with many companies having improving outlooks." Tokyo shares have also seen support from strong foreign markets as well as hopes for a further recovery of Japan's domestic demand.

But the Nikkei index was "unlikely to leave the current range for the time being", with the US Fed expected to continue its rate hikes to fight inflation, Rakuten Securities said in a note.

The Dollar stood at 136.13 yen, nearly unchanged from 136.17 Yen Wednesday in New York.

Among major shares, game-maker Nintendo fell 0.98 percent to 5,072 yen. Sony fell 0.52 percent to 11,375 yen. Tokyo Electron dropped 0.97 percent to 47,110 yen.

Toyota rose 0.89 percent to 1,880 yen, and Nissan added 0.17 percent to 536.5 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 0.41 percent to 959.3 yen.

SoftBank Group fell 0.49 percent to 5,493 yen. Bloomberg news said Arm, a SoftBank Group subsidiary, decided not to list on the London Stock Exchange despite passionate lobbying efforts by UK politicians.

