Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Friday after New York high-tech stocks advanced overnight, as investors kept their focus on US jobs data to be released later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.34 percent, or 94.04 points, to 27,566.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.35 percent, or 6.84 points, to 1,968.12.

The Dollar stood at 131.65 yen, slightly off 131.80 Yen in New York.

Tokyo shares became buoyant as investors returned to buying after recent losses while overnight gains on Wall Street also encouraged buyers.

"The Nikkei should see a rebound after having lost more than 800 yen in the last two sessions," brokerage Monex said in a note.

Coupled with the moderate advance of US shares overnight, the Tokyo market should see a solid start, it said.

But investors may refrain from making active trades as they wait for the release of US jobs data.

The US and many other international markets will be closed for Good Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

