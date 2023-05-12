UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

May 12, 2023

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Friday after a mixed ending on Wall Street, while players monitored forex movements.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.13 percent, or 36.55 points, to 29,163.27 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.22 percent, or 4.68 points, to 2,087.77.

"The market was expected to stay in a narrow range at the start after US shares ended mixed," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

"Investors will take cues from the dollar-yen" among other factors, it said.

The Dollar stayed firm at 134.43 Yen, maintaining the ground from New York, where it hovered around 134.55 yen.

A stronger dollar often lifts Japanese shares.

Investors continued to pore over corporate earnings announcements.

Disney weighed on global sentiment after the entertainment titan announced that its Disney Plus service was losing subscribers.

The Dow lost 0.7 percent, but gains of some US high-tech shares led the Nasdaq to end 0.2 percent higher.

Investors are digesting the latest soft US data, including lower than expected producer prices index, to gauge the outlook of the Fed's actions going forward.

A recent series of US data "suggest that the Fed is progressing in its fight against stubbornly high inflation," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management wrote in a note.

"And moderating inflation is typically good news for stocks." Players also continued to monitor the health of US regional banks and their woes.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group plunged 4.32 percent to 4,916 as the tech investor continued to struggle with massive losses.

Nissan jumped 4.35 percent to 527.8 after issuing a robust earnings outlook, including a 42 percent jump in its annual net profit.

Nintendo rose 1.33 percent to 5,706 yen, as the latest instalment of the popular "Legend of Zelda" series hit the market.

Troubled conglomerate Toshiba, which is slated to announce its earnings report later in the day, firmed 0.23 percent to 4,414 yen.

Toyota rose 1.07 percent to 1,936.5 yen. Fast Retailing, which operates the Uniqlo brand, added 0.80 percent to 31,390 yen. Sony jumped 1.55 percent to 12,750 yen.

