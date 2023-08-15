Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Tuesday as investors cheered an overnight rebound of US tech shares and surprisingly strong Japanese GDP data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.84 percent, or 270.43 points, to 32,330.34, while the broader Topix index added 0.49 percent, or 11.13 points, to 2,292.02.

"The market should maintain the momentum seen in the US and is expected to stay buoyant in early trade," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

Investors picked up semiconductor shares after the Nasdaq surged 1.1 percent overnight with chip developers Nvidia rising 7.09 percent while Micron Technology also jumped 6.07 percent.

In Tokyo, Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, rose 3.49 percent to 18,400 yen. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to make semiconductors, rose 3.

33 percent to 20,945 yen.

High-tech investor SoftBank Group added 0.87 percent to 6,689 yen.

Sony Group rose 1.03 percent to 12,300 yen.

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government announced that its economy grew 1.5 percent during the three months to June, compared with the previous quarter, driven by robust exports on the back of a weaker yen.

The level compared with the market's expectation for 0.8 percent growth.

Along with exports, Japan's economy benefited from the return of international tourists after the pandemic.

But Japan's consumption remained weak, causing worries among investors.

The Dollar stood at 145.48 yen, nearly flat from 145.50 Yen seen in New York overnight.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Dollar Tokyo New York Japan June Market From Government

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&# ..

AD Ports Group delivers 66% revenue growth in Q2&#039;23

7 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Shiraz, Iran

7 hours ago
 Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

Independence Day 'Launch Rally' held

9 hours ago
 UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independ ..

UAE astronaut congratulates Pakistanis on Independence Day from space

10 hours ago
 Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital ..

Prince Ali releases Sohni Dharti Series of digital art work on Independence Day

10 hours ago
 Political stability core for holding free, fair el ..

Political stability core for holding free, fair elections: Kaira

10 hours ago
UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increas ..

UN experts urge Taliban to swiftly reverse increasingly harsh curbs on women, g ..

10 hours ago
 Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at N ..

Two UAE astronauts conduct spacewalk training at NASA’s neutral buoyancy lab

10 hours ago
 BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day ..

BHC Chief Justice hoists flag on Independence Day in Quetta

10 hours ago
 Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

Stocks fizzle as traders eye China property risks

10 hours ago
 ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable ..

ENOC Group empowers youth towards more sustainable future during ENOC Youth Week

10 hours ago
 Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off ..

Five dead, seven missing as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous