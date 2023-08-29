Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street advanced further on the back of comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell signalling US interest rates may have peaked.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.36 percent, or 115.59 points, to 32,285.58, while the broader Topix index was up 0.28 percent, or 6.52 points, to 2,306.33.

"The US market continued to buy on the back of the speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell... Tokyo shares are expected to rise following US gains," analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.

8 percent.

The movements came after Powell told a central bankers summit in Wyoming that the Fed was prepared to raise interest rates further, but would proceed carefully.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group rose 0.56 percent to 6,609 Yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing firmed 0.79 percent to 33,350 yen.

Sony Group added 0.13 percent to 12,015 yen while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron grew 0.81 percent to 21,125 yen.

Tourism-linked shares rebounded, with Shiseido jumping 2.22 percent to 5,943 yen and department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings gaining 2.79 percent to 1,693 yen.

The Dollar traded at 146.41 yen against 146.50 yen in New York on Monday.