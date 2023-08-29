Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo shares open higher

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday after Wall Street advanced further on the back of comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell signalling US interest rates may have peaked.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.36 percent, or 115.59 points, to 32,285.58, while the broader Topix index was up 0.28 percent, or 6.52 points, to 2,306.33.

"The US market continued to buy on the back of the speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell... Tokyo shares are expected to rise following US gains," analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.

8 percent.

The movements came after Powell told a central bankers summit in Wyoming that the Fed was prepared to raise interest rates further, but would proceed carefully.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group rose 0.56 percent to 6,609 Yen while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing firmed 0.79 percent to 33,350 yen.

Sony Group added 0.13 percent to 12,015 yen while chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron grew 0.81 percent to 21,125 yen.

Tourism-linked shares rebounded, with Shiseido jumping 2.22 percent to 5,943 yen and department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings gaining 2.79 percent to 1,693 yen.

The Dollar traded at 146.41 yen against 146.50 yen in New York on Monday.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Buy Powell New York May Market From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

9 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

9 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

9 hours ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

9 hours ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

9 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

9 hours ago
Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

9 hours ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

9 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase ..

Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase with 18 exhibitions slated fo ..

9 hours ago
 Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan un ..

Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan under TIR sets new milestone

9 hours ago
 Number of elderly people rises at old home in Mult ..

Number of elderly people rises at old home in Multan

9 hours ago
 Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs he ..

Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs heirs disbursed

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous