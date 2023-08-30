Tokyo shares open higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday following gains on Wall Street after data raised hopes for a pause in US interest rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.56 percent, or 214.87 points, to 32,441.84 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.46 percent, or 10.64 points, to 2,314.05.

Shares surged in New York as traders digested a surprise decline in the number of job openings, raising the chances of a softer Fed interest rate policy going forward.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.9 percent higher.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.5 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index surged 1.7 percent.

"Job openings are now back at levels last seen in the summer of 2021 and not too far from where they were pre-pandemic," Craig Erlam, OANDA senior market analyst, said in a note.

"Further softness over the next few months looks very plausible which could contribute to a cooler labor market and sustainably lower wage growth." Traders will also eye US employment data due to be released later this week.

In Tokyo trading, semiconductor-linked shares were higher with Advantest jumping 1.51 percent to 18,195 Yen and Tokyo Electron soaring 2.58 percent to 21,650 yen.

Sony Group gained 0.63 percent to 12,025 yen while SoftBank Group rose 0.42 percent to 6,632 yen.

The Dollar fetched 146.00 yen against 145.87 yen in New York on Tuesday.