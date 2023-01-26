UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher After Mixed US Close

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Thursday as investors eyed the release of key US economic data later in the week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.18 percent, or 49.63 points, to 27,444.64, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.13 percent, or 2.66 points, to 1,983.55.

"The Japanese market is likely to start in a narrow range today after a mixed US close," Monex senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama said.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1 percent while the tech-rich Nasdaq index fell 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 Index shed less than 0.1 percent.

Looking ahead, traders will examine US economic data including GDP figures Thursday, and the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation on Friday.

"All roads lead to Friday, when we get a new PCE inflation report -- a key indicator for Fed funds policy and still the essential factor for the risk market despite the recent pivot to growth," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

The Dollar traded at 129.25 yen, down from 129.57 Yen in New York and 130.41 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

SoftBank Group gained 0.22 percent to 6,197 yen while Nissan climbed 0.78 percent to 447.8 yen.

Sony Group dropped 0.47 percent to 11,610 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing lost 0.27 percent to 77,230 yen.

