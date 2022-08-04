Tokyo shares open higher after US gains

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday following gains on Wall Street, with investors eyeing corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.69 percent, or 191.39 points, to 27,933.29 at the open, while the broader Topix index rose 0.34 percent, or 6.50 points, to 1,937.27.

"The Tokyo market is likely to go up following US gains, and the key question is whether the Nikkei index can recover to the 28,000 level," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex.

"Traders will also be watching Toyota's earnings," he said. The car giant announces its first-quarter results later Thursday.

Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher Wednesday following better-than-expected services industry data and mostly good earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.3 percent and the broad-based S&P 500 advanced 1.6 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.6 percent.

The Dollar traded at 133.90 yen, little changed from 133.92 Yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota jumped 1.29 percent to 2,184 yen. Its rivals Honda and Nissan advanced 0.69 percent to 3,453 yen and 0.37 percent to 512.9 yen, respectively.

Nintendo sank 0.59 percent to 56,360 yen after it said operating profit dropped 15 percent in the first quarter, with hardware and software sales down.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 0.84 percent to 82,500 yen while SoftBank Group jumped 2.32 percent to 5,624 yen.