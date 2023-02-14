UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher After US Gains

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Tuesday following Wall Street gains in an optimistic round of trading ahead of key US inflation data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.00 percent, or 273.28 points, to 27,700.60 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.95 percent, or 18.86 points, to 1,996.53.

"The Tokyo market will be higher following gains of US equities," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

"But traders are likely to be in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the release of the US consumer price index report," he said.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also climbed 1.1 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.

5 percent.

The Dollar fetched 132.16 Yen in Asian trade, against 132.39 yen in New York on Monday.

Ahead of the opening bell, the Japanese government released data indicating the economy expanded just 0.2 percent in the October-December period.

It was a smaller rebound than expected despite the long-awaited reopening of the country to tourists.

In Tokyo trading, chip-linked shares were higher.

Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, grew 1.39 percent to 10,150 yen and Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to build semiconductors, jumped 1.51 percent to 46,850 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing climbed 1.43 percent to 81,860 yen while SoftBank Group added 0.37 percent to 5,834 yen.

