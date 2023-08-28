Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher After US Gains

Published August 28, 2023

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday following gains on Wall Street after US Fed chief Jerome Powell sketched out a moderate course on monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.05 percent, or 331.71 points, to 31,955.99 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.95 percent, or 21.61 points, to 2,288.01.

"The Japanese market is expected to rise following US gains," analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of brokerage Monex said in a note.

Powell told a central bankers' summit in Wyoming that the Fed was prepared to raise interest rates again.

But he also vowed to proceed "carefully" going forward, stressing that the Fed would determine its course based on economic data.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing advanced 1.15 percent to 33,080 Yen while SoftBank Group rose 0.35 percent to 6,596 yen.

Nissan jumped 1.76 percent to 608.5 yen while Toyota firmed 1.48 percent to 2,430.5 yen.

Sony Group climbed 0.93 percent to 11,970 yen.

The Dollar fetched 146.50 yen in early Asian trade, against 146.44 yen in New York on Friday.

