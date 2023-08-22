Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Higher After US Tech Rally

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday after US tech shares surged overnight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.92 percent, or 289.32 points, to 31,854.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.71 percent, or 16.01 points, to 2,257.50.

"Tokyo shares are expected to rise following gains of US stocks," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

"But wait-and-see mood is also expected after a round of buying, given that (US) Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday," it added.

On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.6 percent as investors await earnings from Nvidia on Thursday.

Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook parent Meta were among the companies rising more than one percent in what analysts view as bargain-hunting after a weak stretch lately.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.1 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent.

In Tokyo trading, SoftBank Group jumped 2.3 percent after chip company Arm, which is under the Japanese firm, filed preliminary papers Monday for a public stock listing in New York.

Semiconductor-linked shares were higher with Tokyo Electron gaining 2.2 percent and Advantest soaring 5.4 percent.

Eisai advanced 0.7 percent after a health ministry panel recommended approval for its Alzheimer's drug jointly developed with Biogen.

The Dollar traded at 146.24 Yen, almost unchanged from the level seen in New York on Monday.

