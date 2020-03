Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with investor sentiment propped up by a rally on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.31 percent or 59.98 points to 19,144.95 in early trade while the broader Topix index slipped 0.15 percent or 2.19 points to 1,433.35.