Tokyo shares open higher ahead of Fed decision

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday following US gains as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 0.94 percent, or 311.44 points, to 33,330.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.84 percent, or 19.13 points, to 2,283.92.

The gains came after the Nikkei on Tuesday powered to its best close since July 1990, thanks to the strength of US high-tech and semiconductor shares.

New York stocks also continued to advance, with the Dow chalking a gain of 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq adding 0.8 percent.

"Tokyo shares are expected to advance in early trade after investors saw gains of US shares," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

But investors may take a wait-and-see attitude, as the Federal Reserve makes its rate decision with Fed chair Jerome Powell addressing the media later in the day, Monex said.

Others also cautioned that Tokyo investors may lock in profit after recent rallies.

Global investors are speculating that the Fed may pause its interest rate hikes with signs inflation is slowing.

The latest inflation data, coupled with strong employment figures, could increase hopes among investors of a US soft landing and avoiding a recession, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

"We expect the Fed will pause its rate hiking cycle at this week's meeting to give more time to gauge lagged policy effects and to assess how restrictive March's Regional Banks turmoil has been on lending markets," he added.

The Dollar stood at 140.07 yen, staying near the 140.17 Yen seen in New York.

Investors are also monitoring Toyota, which will hold a shareholder meeting amid calls from large institutional investors for chairman Akio Toyoda to step down over his lukewarm embrace of electric vehicles as well as governance issues.

Toyota added 3.38 percent to 2,247 yen.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu rose 3.56 percent to 3,777 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing rose 1.76 percent to 36,430 yen.

SoftBank Group rose 1.43 percent to 6,400 yen.

Nintendo fell 0.45 percent to 6,153 yen. Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, fell 1.45 percent to 18,965 yen.