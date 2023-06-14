UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Tokyo shares open higher ahead of Fed decision

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Wednesday following US gains as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's rate decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 0.94 percent, or 311.44 points, to 33,330.09 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.84 percent, or 19.13 points, to 2,283.92.

The gains came after the Nikkei on Tuesday powered to its best close since July 1990, thanks to the strength of US high-tech and semiconductor shares.

New York stocks also continued to advance, with the Dow chalking a gain of 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq adding 0.8 percent.

"Tokyo shares are expected to advance in early trade after investors saw gains of US shares," brokerage house Monex said in a note.

But investors may take a wait-and-see attitude, as the Federal Reserve makes its rate decision with Fed chair Jerome Powell addressing the media later in the day, Monex said.

Others also cautioned that Tokyo investors may lock in profit after recent rallies.

Global investors are speculating that the Fed may pause its interest rate hikes with signs inflation is slowing.

The latest inflation data, coupled with strong employment figures, could increase hopes among investors of a US soft landing and avoiding a recession, Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.

"We expect the Fed will pause its rate hiking cycle at this week's meeting to give more time to gauge lagged policy effects and to assess how restrictive March's Regional Banks turmoil has been on lending markets," he added.

The Dollar stood at 140.07 yen, staying near the 140.17 Yen seen in New York.

Investors are also monitoring Toyota, which will hold a shareholder meeting amid calls from large institutional investors for chairman Akio Toyoda to step down over his lukewarm embrace of electric vehicles as well as governance issues.

Toyota added 3.38 percent to 2,247 yen.

Construction equipment maker Komatsu rose 3.56 percent to 3,777 yen.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing rose 1.76 percent to 36,430 yen.

SoftBank Group rose 1.43 percent to 6,400 yen.

Nintendo fell 0.45 percent to 6,153 yen. Advantest, which makes tests for semiconductors, fell 1.45 percent to 18,965 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Vehicles Tokyo York Powell New York March May July Stocks Market Media From Toyota Best Employment

Recent Stories

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

Social media activist Adil Raja arrested in London

47 minutes ago
 PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

1 hour ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

1 hour ago
 Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue ri ..

Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue rising in world tennis rankings

1 hour ago
 Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budg ..

Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budget

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Devel ..

Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Development Goals at India&#039;s G ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.