Tokyo shares open higher ahead of US inflation data

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Wednesday following gains on Wall Street, as investors waited for all-important US inflation data for clues on the future of Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.77 percent, or 202.28 points, to 26,377.84 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.65 percent, or 12.18 points, to 1,893.06.

The Dollar stood at 132.24 yen, nearly flat from the 132.21 Yen seen Tuesday in New York.

"Tokyo shares are expected to be buoyant today after US shares gained," brokerage Monex said in a note.

But the market was also expected to take a wait-and-see attitude before the Thursday release of the US consumer price data, analysts said.

Global investors breathed sighs of relief after Fed chair Jerome Powell did not make major news headlines in a speech Tuesday, letting them return to buying on Wall Street.

Investors are increasingly expecting the US Fed will hike rates by 0.25 percentage points rather than 0.

5 as they see cooling inflation pressure.

"Admittedly, there is still some residual uncertainty on the 25bp vs. 50bp question because the FOMC minutes were inconclusive, so Thursday's CPI release will be an essential input into the Fed decision," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Tokyo investors also continued to assess the economic impact of China's decision to suspend issuing entry visas to Japanese citizens after Tokyo imposed restrictions on Chinese travellers because of a surge in Covid cases.

Among major Tokyo shares, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing rose 1.36 percent to 81,400 yen as the company announced salary increases for Japan-based workers.

The firm said it would boost salaries by up to 40 percent, which the Nikkei financial daily said would increase the company's labour costs in Japan by around 15 percent.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc roared 4.09 percent to 20,725 yen.

Toyota was range-bound, adding 0.03 percent to 1,827 yen. Nintendo rose 0.62 percent to 5,504 yen.