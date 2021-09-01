UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher As Investors Look To US Jobs Data

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Wednesday despite falls on Wall Street overnight, as investors shifted their focus to US employment data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index firmed 0.40 percent, or 111.13 points, to 28,200.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.42 percent, or 8.29 points, to 1,968.99.

