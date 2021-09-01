Tokyo shares open higher as investors look to US jobs data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Wednesday despite falls on Wall Street overnight, as investors shifted their focus to US employment data.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index firmed 0.40 percent, or 111.13 points, to 28,200.67 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.42 percent, or 8.29 points, to 1,968.99.