Tokyo shares open higher despite US losses

Tokyo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Thursday despite falls on the US market on fears of continued monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei index climbed 0.21 percent, or 65.41 points, to 30,954.29, while the broader Topix index added 0.11 percent, or 2.35 points, to 2,132.98.

The Japanese market is likely to be impacted by US losses a day earlier, Mizuho Securities said in a commentary.

In New York, stocks retreated as markets awaited a key congressional vote to lift the US debt limit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.4 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also dropped 0.6 percent.

"With a debt ceiling deal close to being approved by Congress, investors have already turned focus to the US Treasury which will soon be able to rebuild its cash buffers," Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

"The big question is will this result in a sizable tightening event that will lead to a big Dollar rally and equity market sell-off?" The dollar was trading at 139.24 Yen in Asia's early morning against 139.30 yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota, which announced an additional $2.1 billion investment in its new battery plant in North Carolina, surged 2.99 percent to 1,965.5 yen.

The automaker also said it would begin assembling an all-new battery-powered SUV at its plant in Kentucky in 2025.

SoftBank Group jumped 2.87 percent to 5,632 yen while Sony Group gained 1.22 percent to 13,320 yen.