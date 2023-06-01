UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Open Higher Despite US Losses

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo shares open higher despite US losses

Tokyo, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Thursday despite falls on the US market on fears of continued monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei index climbed 0.21 percent, or 65.41 points, to 30,954.29, while the broader Topix index added 0.11 percent, or 2.35 points, to 2,132.98.

The Japanese market is likely to be impacted by US losses a day earlier, Mizuho Securities said in a commentary.

In New York, stocks retreated as markets awaited a key congressional vote to lift the US debt limit.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.4 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also dropped 0.6 percent.

"With a debt ceiling deal close to being approved by Congress, investors have already turned focus to the US Treasury which will soon be able to rebuild its cash buffers," Stephen Innes at SPI Asset Management said in a note.

"The big question is will this result in a sizable tightening event that will lead to a big Dollar rally and equity market sell-off?" The dollar was trading at 139.24 Yen in Asia's early morning against 139.30 yen in New York on Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, Toyota, which announced an additional $2.1 billion investment in its new battery plant in North Carolina, surged 2.99 percent to 1,965.5 yen.

The automaker also said it would begin assembling an all-new battery-powered SUV at its plant in Kentucky in 2025.

SoftBank Group jumped 2.87 percent to 5,632 yen while Sony Group gained 1.22 percent to 13,320 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Vote Tokyo Lead New York Congress Stocks Market Event Toyota Asia Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Tec ..

Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology launches G20 Digital I ..

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpa ..

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Turkish counterpart on Erdoğan&#039;s re-elect ..

6 hours ago
 Four new falconry organisations join the Internati ..

Four new falconry organisations join the International Federation for Falconry S ..

8 hours ago
 Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to ..

Virginia Governor Orders National Guard Troops to Southern US Border

8 hours ago
 Economic stability linked with political stability ..

Economic stability linked with political stability: Minister for Finance and Rev ..

8 hours ago
 Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last ..

Alcaraz overcomes wobble to reach French Open last 32

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.