(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, tracking rises on Wall Street where tech shares surged while US yields retreated.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.51 percent, or 151.79 points, at 29,860.77 while the broader Topix index rose 0.44 percent, or 8.64 points, to 1,960.50.