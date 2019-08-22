Tokyo shares open higher following Wall Street gains

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, chasing gains made on Wall Street as players kept their eyes on key US data as well as the US Federal Reserve.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.41 percent or 85.45 points to 20,704.02 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.27 percent or 4.00 points to 1,501.51.