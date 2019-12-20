Tokyo shares open higher following Wall Street rally

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares opened fractionally higher Friday after US stocks roared to fresh records overnight, thanks to receding concerns over US-China trade tensions.

The headline Nikkei index added 0.10 percent or 24.94 points to 23,889.79 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.02 percent or 0.39 points to 1,736.50.