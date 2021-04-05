UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Open Higher On US Recovery Hopes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo shares open higher on US recovery hopes

Tokyo, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday as investors cheered strong US jobs data that boosted general optimism for a US economic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.74 percent, or 222.06 points, to 30,076.06, while the broader Topix index gained 0.40 percent, or 7.81 points, to 1,979.43.

The Tokyo market was likely to stay "solid", as investors embraced a healthy rebound in US jobs in March, analyst said.

President Joe Biden hailed the recovery as a sign of hope, after he unveiled a massive $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan.

"Hopes for US recovery are offsetting worries about rising interest rates," Okasan Online Securities said.

Investors have voiced concern that a fast recovery might fan inflation and force central banks to tighten their super-easy monetary policies.

The market is already at a high level, and investors would be sensitive to signs of overheating, Okasan added.

Still, technical charts reflect brightening investor spirits, although profit-taking is expected once the Nikkei shoots above the 30,000 mark, SBI Securities said in a note.

"Keeping its momentum from last week, the market should attract buyers at the start," SBI said, adding that sell orders are likely to kick in once the headline index rise above the psychologically key level.

The Dollar stood at 110.65 Yen in early trade compared with 110.54 yen in New York last Friday.

Sony Group rose 0.57 percent to 12,270 yen. Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing surged 1.98 percent to 92,260 yen.

Nintendo rose 1.26 percent to 63,730 yen. SoftBank Group rose 1.11 percent to 9,896 yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 1.20 percent to 599.6.

Toyota gave up early gains and lost 0.38 percent to 8,430 yen. But Nissan added 1.29 percent to 587.1 yen.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo New York March Stocks Market National University From Nissan Jobs

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Iraq leaves UAE

6 hours ago

MBZUAI Talks: Challenges in Shifting from a Perfor ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls King Abdullah II, re-affir ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima announces theme of Emirati Women’ ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister of Iraq visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces $3 bn investment in Iraq: Joint Stat ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.