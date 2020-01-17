Tokyo shares open higher on Wall Street gains, higher dollar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher on Friday after US markets finished at new record highs thanks to bright corporate earnings and a higher Dollar that also encouraged investors.

The Nikkei 225 index added 0.76 percent or 181.87 points to 24,115.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.49 percent or 8.45 points to 1,737.17.