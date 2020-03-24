UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Open Higher On Weak Yen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo shares open higher on weak yen

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday supported by a weak Yen, continuing to buck the global downtrend due to the mounting economic toll from the coronavirus.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 1.86 percent or 314.13 points to 17,201.91 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 1.45 percent or 18.75 points at 1,310.76.

