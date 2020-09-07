Tokyo shares open lower

Tokyo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares started the trading week in negative territory Monday, as investors digested falls on Wall Street and searched for new cues.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.32 percent, or 74.28 points, to 23,131.15 in early trade. The broader Topix index lost 0.27 percent or 4.39 points to 1,612.21.

Tokyo shares are locked in the current range with investors lacking reasons to buy or sell aggressively, Okasan Online Securities said in a note to clients.

"There is a sense of caution about overheating of US shares. But the Tokyo market does not have that sense of overheating," the brokerage said.

The relative stability of the forex market was providing support for Tokyo stocks, it added.

The Dollar stood at 106.27 Yen in Tokyo, nearly flat from 106.

24 yen in New York Friday.

"Although US shares fell, with the dollar stabilising just above 106 yen, the Nikkei was expected to solidify its support around the 23,100-level," Okasan said.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group dropped 3.57 percent to 6,108 yen, after reports that it has engaged in high-risk derivatives trading of tech shares.

Other tech shares also took hits. Tokyo Electron, which makes tools to produce semiconductors, fell 1.81 percent to 26,915 yen. Advantest, creator of semiconductor testing equipment, lost 0.60 percent to 5,010 yen.

Game and entertainment conglomerate Sony lost 0.58 percent to 8,240 yen. Toyota fell 0.64 percent to 7,001.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing was up 0.23 percent to 65,960 in volatile trade. Game maker Nintendo was also up 0.27 percent to 59,960.