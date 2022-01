(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo opened lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street where worries over higher interest rates mounted.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.20 percent or 339.64 points to 27,917.61 at the open, while the broader Topix index lost 1.23 percent or 24.40 points to 1,953.98.