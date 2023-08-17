Open Menu

Tokyo Shares Open Lower After US Losses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday following losses on Wall Street as US Treasury bond yields surged to multi-year peaks.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.46 percent, or 144.84 points, to 31,621.98, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.37 percent, or 8.33 points, to 2,252.51.

"The Japanese market is expected to start lower on the back of US losses, but the focus today is whether the Nikkei index will stop falling after the morning sell-off," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior analyst at Monex, said in a note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.5 percent while the broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.2 percent.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note rose to 4.

26 percent, the highest level since 2008, after Federal Reserve minutes pointing to significant risks that price increases would persist.

In Tokyo trading, Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing dropped 1.55 percent to 33,000 Yen while SoftBank Group slid 0.43 percent to 6,438 yen.

Automakers were lower with Nissan losing 1.40 percent to 590.4 yen and Toyota falling 0.52 percent to 2,358 yen.

Sony Group added 0.24 percent to 12,040 yen.

The Dollar traded at 146.47 yen, up from 146.33 yen in New York and 145.48 yen in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A cheaper yen often helps boost exporter shares as it inflates their expatriated profits and makes their goods competitive in foreign markets.

