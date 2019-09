(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Tokyo shares opened lower Friday after losses on Wall Street while many shares went ex-dividend, increasing selling pressure.

The Nikkei index dropped 0.52 percent or 115.75 points to 21,932.49 Yen in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.70 percent or 11.31 points to 1,611.96.