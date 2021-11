Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as investors turned wary after the Dow ended down last week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.45 percent, or 132.74 points, to 29,613.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.65 percent, or 13.20 points, at 2,031.33.