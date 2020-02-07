UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Open Slightly Higher

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:10 AM

Tokyo shares open slightly higher

Tokyo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, propped up by a weak Yen and gains on Wall Street amid ebbing concerns over the economic impact of the new coronavirus outbreak.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index, which rose more than two percent Thursday, added 0.06 percent or 13.79 points to 23,887.38 in early trade. The broader Topix index edged up 0.09 percent or 1.56 points to 1,738.54.

