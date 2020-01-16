UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Shares Open Slightly Up Following US-China Deal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Tokyo shares open slightly up following US-China deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's Nikkei index opened marginally higher Thursday as investors digested the signing of a trade agreement between the US and China that pushed Wall Street to record highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.13 percent or 31.74 points to 23,948.32, while the broader Topix index lost 0.01 percent or 0.14 points to 1,730.92 points.

Related Topics

China Agreement

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

10 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.