Tokyo shares open slightly up following US-China deal

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's Nikkei index opened marginally higher Thursday as investors digested the signing of a trade agreement between the US and China that pushed Wall Street to record highs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.13 percent or 31.74 points to 23,948.32, while the broader Topix index lost 0.01 percent or 0.14 points to 1,730.92 points.