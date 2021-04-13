UrduPoint.com
Tokyo Shares Rebound Ahead Of Earnings Season

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo shares rebound ahead of earnings season

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks bounced back Tuesday as investors bought on dips after falls on the previous session, as they await growth outlooks from the upcoming corporate earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.72 percent, or 212.88 points, to close at 29,751.61, while the broader Topix index added 0.20 percent, or 3.96 points, to 1,958.55.

