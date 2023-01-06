UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Rebound As Yen Slides

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Tokyo, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Tokyo stocks rebounded Friday, as a weaker Yen encouraged investors despite overnight falls on Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index added 0.59 percent, or 153.05 points, to 25,973.85, while the broader Topix index gained 0.37 percent, or 6.86 points, to 1,875.76.

The market started slightly weak as investors weighed the impact of softer US shares after better-than-expected jobs data reinforced concerns that the Federal Reserve will pursue more interest rate hikes.

But investors returned and looked for bargains after recent losses, while the yen's slide lifted exporters, analysts said.

"Buyers returned and picked up bargains, letting (the Nikkei) reverse the course," IwaiCosmo Securities said in a note.

Lingering speculation on further US tightening buoyed the Dollar, which stood at 134.

01 yen Friday afternoon in Tokyo, advancing from 133.28 yen seen earlier in the day, making Japanese exports relatively more competitive overseas.

The levels compared with 133.42 yen in New York on Thursday.

Stronger Chinese shares also encouraged investors, who kept the Japanese headline index comfortably in the black.

Among major shares, Toyota advanced 0.97 percent to 1,825 yen. Nissan added 1.74 percent to 426.7 yen. Sony Group rose 2.41 percent to 10,635 yen.

Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing rose 2.46 percent to 6,800 yen. Advantest, which makes testing kits for semiconductors, rose 0.83 percent to 8,510 yen.

Air carrier ANA Holdings rose 0.62 percent to 2,759.5 yen, while rival Japan Airlines rose 1.92 percent to 2,657 yen.

SoftBank Group rose 1.24 percent to 5,816 yen.

