Tokyo shares rise on US stimulus hopes

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares closed with gains Wednesday on renewed hopes for a US stimulus package that also fuelled gains on Wall Sreet, and optimism over the development of coronavirus vaccines.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed 0.31 percent, or 72.42 points, higher at 23,639.46, while the broader Topix index gained 0.73 percent, or 11.86 points, to 1,637.60.