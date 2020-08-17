Tokyo shares slip as GDP shows record quarterly fall

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares slipped Monday after official data showed the nation's economy experienced a record quarterly contraction of 7.8 percent in three months to June.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 76.98 points, or 0.33 percent, to 23,212.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index eased 1.76 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,621.62.

But shares temporarily trimmed losses as the market had long expected the economic contraction, which was less severe than has been experienced by other industrialised nations.

"The figures came within the expected range of the market, and there is no mood for large selloffs," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

The April-June GDP data was announced 10 minutes before the opening bell. It was the worst quarterly fall since comparable data became available in 1980 and is being seen as the worst contraction in Japan's modern history.

Minutes before the GDP figures were announced, Okasan tweeted that the market's reaction was likely to be small, despite the media loudly lamenting the biggest decline since World War II.

"We expect the Tokyo market to test the upside," Okasan said, pointing to the market's recent momentum, fuelled by foreign investors.

"If this trend were to continue this week, we can be hopeful that the market would go a step higher," the brokerage said.

Other market watchers, however, warned that recent rallies could also encourage profit-taking to cap further gains.

The Dollar stood at 106.53 yen, nearly flat from 106.62 Yen seen in New York Friday.

Among major shares, SoftBank Group fell 2.62 percent to 6,160 yen, while Sony gave up earlier gains to slip 0.43 percent to 8,838 yen.

Toyota stayed above water, adding 0.68 percent to 7,230 yen. Nissan rose 1.70 percent to 423.6 yen.