UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Shares Slump On US Inflation, Wall Street Falls

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo shares slump on US inflation, Wall Street falls

Tokyo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks sank at the open on Wednesday as investors shunned risk after fresh data that showed US inflation remains stubbornly high triggered Wall Street selloffs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.80 percent, or 799.83 points, to 28,814.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.02 percent, or 40.22 points, at 1,946.35.

"The Tokyo market will be risk-off" after the Dow fell 3.9 percent overnight, marking the largest drop in more than two years, Okasan Online Securities said.

Global investors dumped shares after new data confirmed that US inflation remained high.

The annual increase in the US consumer price index slowed slightly in August to 8.3 percent, while monthly inflation rose 0.1 percent compared with July -- a disappointing result that defied widespread expectations for a fall.

"There were high hopes that the CPI data was going to be a game changer," and reverse the cautious tone of the market, Okasan said.

"The market must unwind positions after earlier buying. Profit-taking is also likely to dominate" the market, Okasan said.

The US Federal Reserve will meet later this month, with expectations that policymakers will agree another 75 basis-point hike, though some are now bracing themselves for a steeper rise.

"Waves of hope come and go for a soft-landing of the US economy. Some people now speculate the next (Federal Open Market Committee) might issue a one-percent hike," Okasan said.

"Players will continue to adjust their positions until the meeting comes."

Related Topics

Tokyo Price July August Stocks Market

Recent Stories

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

9 hours ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

9 hours ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

9 hours ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

9 hours ago
 Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 ..

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

9 hours ago
 US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Po ..

US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Potential Invasion of Taiwan - R ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.