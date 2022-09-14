Tokyo shares slump on US inflation, Wall Street falls

Tokyo, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks sank at the open on Wednesday as investors shunned risk after fresh data that showed US inflation remains stubbornly high triggered Wall Street selloffs.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.80 percent, or 799.83 points, to 28,814.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 2.02 percent, or 40.22 points, at 1,946.35.

"The Tokyo market will be risk-off" after the Dow fell 3.9 percent overnight, marking the largest drop in more than two years, Okasan Online Securities said.

Global investors dumped shares after new data confirmed that US inflation remained high.

The annual increase in the US consumer price index slowed slightly in August to 8.3 percent, while monthly inflation rose 0.1 percent compared with July -- a disappointing result that defied widespread expectations for a fall.

"There were high hopes that the CPI data was going to be a game changer," and reverse the cautious tone of the market, Okasan said.

"The market must unwind positions after earlier buying. Profit-taking is also likely to dominate" the market, Okasan said.

The US Federal Reserve will meet later this month, with expectations that policymakers will agree another 75 basis-point hike, though some are now bracing themselves for a steeper rise.

"Waves of hope come and go for a soft-landing of the US economy. Some people now speculate the next (Federal Open Market Committee) might issue a one-percent hike," Okasan said.

"Players will continue to adjust their positions until the meeting comes."