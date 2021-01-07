Tokyo shares surge at open despite rioters at US Capitol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened higher on Thursday as US shares surged despite rioters storming the US Capitol in an effort to overturn the result of the presidential election.

The Nikkei 225 index added 1.05 percent, or 284.52 points, to 27,340.46 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 1.22 percent, or 21.92 points, to 1,818.10.