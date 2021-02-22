Tokyo stocks advance in morning as investors seek bargains

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks gained Monday morning as investors sought out shares that had lost ground following the Nikkei's three-day losing streak last week, with hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus underpinning market sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 232.

91 points, or 0.78 percent, from Friday to 30,250.83.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 14.77 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,943.72.

Air transportation, nonferrous metal and metal product issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.