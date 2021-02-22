UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo Stocks Advance In Morning As Investors Seek Bargains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo stocks advance in morning as investors seek bargains

TOKYO, Feb. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks gained Monday morning as investors sought out shares that had lost ground following the Nikkei's three-day losing streak last week, with hopes for fresh U.S. stimulus underpinning market sentiment.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 232.

91 points, or 0.78 percent, from Friday to 30,250.83.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, rose 14.77 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,943.72.

Air transportation, nonferrous metal and metal product issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.

Related Topics

Tokyo Tokyo Stock Exchange Stocks Market All From

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Pawri girl joins Peshawar Zalmi

7 minutes ago

New brand identity and website of the UAE Federal ..

8 minutes ago

OPPO Unveils Reno5 Pro, Unlocking Infinite Possibi ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 1, 160 new cases of COVID-19, wit ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Press: IDEX shows us a fast changing defence s ..

2 hours ago

Zayed University welcomes new Provost and Chief Ac ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.