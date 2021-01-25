Tokyo stocks advance in morning on hopes for corporate earnings

TOKYO, Jan. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Monday morning as investor sentiment was bolstered by hopes for solid corporate earnings reports from major domestic firms starting this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 135.98 points, or 0.

47 percent, from Friday to 28,767.43.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 3.82 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,860.46.

Pharmaceutical, electric power and gas, and service issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.