TOKYO, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks advanced Wednesday morning after Wall Street's solid lead overnight, with expectations for further robust earnings from major Japanese firms adding support.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 190.14 points, or 0.

67 percent, from Tuesday to 28,552.31.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 15.63 points, or 0.85 percent, at 1,862.65.

Air transportation, transportation equipment and land transportation issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.